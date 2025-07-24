Stellantis offers free maintenance and Mopar accessories in new summer campaign

Stellantis has launched a series of holiday initiatives for July, strengthening its commitment to safety, mobility and customer care in Brazil. The new campaign offers free vehicle inspections, competitive rates for oil changes, and fixed-price wheel alignment and balancing services across multiple group brands, alongside promotions on a wide range of genuine Mopar accessories designed to ensure more comfortable, safe and worry-free travel.

“We want to provide our customers with all the support and convenience they need to enjoy their holiday period with greater safety and comfort. Every Mopar accessory, for example, has been developed to the highest quality standards to deliver enhanced comfort, style and peace of mind during travel. Our after-sales initiatives and exclusive services reinforce Stellantis’ commitment to offering consumers a complete experience with maximum quality, efficiency and reliability,” says Paulo Solti, Vice President of Parts and Services for Stellantis South America.

Stellantis launches free holiday vehicle check-ups and service discounts across Brazil

Through the end of July, all Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën and Abarth dealerships are participating in the “Free Holiday Check-up” campaign, offering preventive inspections of key vehicle systems including brakes, tires, battery, lights and air conditioning. Additionally, customers can take advantage of special rates for oil changes and wheel alignment and balancing, with fixed prices valid nationwide. Supporting the initiative, over 1,100 official service points are active throughout Brazil, each specialized for different brands, ensuring convenience and peace of mind for travelers.

Completing the offering, Mopar, Stellantis‘ brand dedicated to genuine parts and accessories, is promoting deals on services and scheduled maintenance, ensuring vehicles are ready for both short trips and long journeys. The accessory range includes solutions tailored to every need and brand: Fiat offers roof racks, luggage carriers, bed extenders, wireless chargers and organizer boxes; Jeep provides tow hitches, bike mounts and certified off-road roof bars; Citroën features roof bars, luggage carriers, organizer bags, induction chargers, DVR cameras and parking sensors; Peugeot focuses on tow hitches, custom floor mats and connectivity through induction chargers; while Ram stands out with exclusive accessories like Ram Cargo Box, transbike covers and bed dividers, ideal for maximizing pickup truck space.

Customers also have access to 24/7 roadside assistance for vehicles under warranty, including emergency towing, replacement vehicles and emergency mechanical support, available daily through individual brand assistance centers and official WhatsApp channels. For more details on campaigns, services and accessories, visit each brand’s official website or contact your nearest dealership.