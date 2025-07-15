Mopar expands its offering with a new affiliated accessories program for Stellantis brands

Mopar, Stellantis‘ global brand specializing in parts, accessories, and customer service, has introduced a new program in the United States designed to expand customization offerings for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. The Mopar Affiliated Accessories Program makes available over 1,000 aftermarket accessories, selected from the most requested products by reliable and renowned partner suppliers in the industry.

The number of available accessories is constantly growing, and the program allows customers to customize or improve their vehicle’s performance either at the time of purchase or later, with the convenience of a single point of reference. Items can be ordered online through the Mopar eStore or directly at the dealership, with delivery and installation handled on-site.

“We’ve collaborated with our most trusted partners to provide a simple and comprehensive experience for both customers and dealers,” said Darren Bradshaw, Senior Vice President of Mopar North America. “With this program, we’re strategically expanding our business and improving the dealership experience, while continuing to seek new partners who share our focus on quality and customer satisfaction.”

All affiliated accessories have been verified by Mopar to ensure proper installation, but are covered by warranty directly from the suppliers. The growing variety of accessories covers multiple categories, from aesthetic upgrades to off-road solutions, to components designed for performance optimization.

The program has already produced positive results. Matt Godfrey, General Sales Manager at Golling Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, highlighted how the new offering has had an immediate impact on business. “This program significantly improves the purchasing experience by offering quick access to the most requested accessories,” he stated. “We’ve seen a strong increase in vehicle customization, and both we and our customers are benefiting from it.”