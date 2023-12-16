Stellantis offers 126,000 euros to employees to leave the company

Recently, Stellantis has been making headlines with a proposal to its employees at the Mirafiori plant: a gross offer of 126,000 euros to encourage them to leave the company. Led by Carlos Tavares, the Group has sent an email to its employees, inviting them to join a program and leave the company in exchange for various incentives.

Stellantis is asking its employees to leave the company

The package offered to the employees includes not only generous severance pay but also age-related incentives, three extra monthly payments, and compensation for lack of notice, in addition to the possibility of receiving unemployment benefits for two years.

The response to this program has raised various concerns. On one hand, some employees see this offer as an attractive financial opportunity. One Stellantis employee said: “I am 46 years old, if I wanted to leave Stellantis, they would give me 110,000 euros net, plus the severance pay and two years of unemployment benefits in case I don’t have another job.” On the other hand, there are worries about the future of Stellantis operations in Turin.

Giovanni Mannori, head of the Fiom union at Mirafiori, expresses his doubts: “The program is called ‘Build Your Future’. It almost seems like a mockery… Build your future, but away from Mirafiori. It is a disheartening and sad message because they are investing a lot of money to wind down activities in our country.” Mannori emphasizes Stellantis’s unprecedented investment in reducing staff, a radical change in human resources management that has not been seen for decades at FIAT.

The recent listing of the Grugliasco plant on Immobiliare.it confirms this new direction. Although Stellantis’s strategy is completely legal and legitimate, it marks a significant turning point for the Italian automotive industry, indicating a potential shift in focus from traditional manufacturing activities to new strategies, including electrification.