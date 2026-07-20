Stellantis offers 10 years of free connected services on its U.S. models

In the United States, Stellantis has decided to include several features in the free Connect One package for 10 years, even though they previously required a subscription or a higher-tier plan. The change applies to most new vehicles and 2027 model-year products from the group’s six U.S. brands: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo.

Stellantis challenges subscription trends with a decade of free connectivity

Remote engine start and shutdown through the app now join remote door locking and unlocking as standard features. Connect One also covers everyday interaction between drivers and their vehicles, allowing owners to receive software updates, check vehicle status, and schedule service after maintenance or recall notifications. Automatic emergency calling and remote data deletion add a security layer, while the App Market provides access to games available inside the vehicle.

Stellantis has also revised Connect Wi-Fi Plus, cutting the monthly price by $2 to $15.99. The service turns the car into an unlimited-data hotspot and supports up to eight connected devices at the same time. Additional features focus mainly on vehicle protection and connected navigation, which can send a route directly to the car and provide useful information during the journey. Customers who activate the subscription within 30 days of purchase receive a three-month free trial.

The new approach sets Stellantis apart from many premium automakers that continue to place commonly used features behind recurring payments. Offering 10 years of access to core functions could strengthen customer loyalty while leaving paid packages to generate revenue through more advanced connectivity and services. Software therefore plays an increasingly important role in the group’s strategy and helps offset pressure on vehicle sales margins.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer S receive even more favorable terms. In addition to 10 years of Connect One, they include three years of Connect Plus at no extra cost and unlimited Wi-Fi for $12.99 per month. Alfa Romeo’s 2027 model-year vehicles offer the same duration for both packages and add three months of included data.

The 2027 Jeep Compass and Dodge Durango will continue to use SiriusXM Guardian, which provides 10 years of safety services and a three-month trial for assistance and navigation features. Almost every Stellantis vehicle sold in the United States for the new model year will also leave the factory with SiriusXM hardware and three months of satellite radio included.

Stellantis has not yet confirmed whether it will extend the same policy to Europe, where connected services from Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, and Fiat follow different commercial models and generally include shorter free periods. The U.S. initiative nevertheless creates a precedent that the group could also evaluate for European markets, where drivers continue to resist the growing spread of subscription-based features.