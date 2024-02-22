Fiat 500e is ready to land in North America

The Fiat 500e marks a significant advancement in the electric city car segment, setting an important milestone for the Italian brand in the electric vehicle market. The first units destined for the U.S. market have left the Mirafiori plant, highlighting Fiat’s global expansion and commitment to increasingly sustainable mobility.

The 500e is set to arrive in the United States by the end of the first quarter, representing Stellantis’ first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in North America. The two-door city car, with its distinctive design and comprehensive equipment, sold out its first allocation at dealerships in less than a week, demonstrating the anticipation and interest from the American public.

Fiat 500e: first units ready for the North American market

Technically speaking, the Fiat 500e is the lightest passenger BEV on the market, offering an estimated range of 240 km. This performance is made possible by a 42 kWh battery that supports charging at 15 CV (11 kW) in approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Olivier François, CEO of Fiat and Global CMO of Stellantis, expressed great enthusiasm for the start of the zero-emission car’s distribution in North America, highlighting the model’s significant role in the global ecological transition, with over 185,000 units sold worldwide.

In Europe, the 500 Electric dominates the full electric city car segment for the second consecutive year, becoming the most awarded vehicle in Fiat’s history. Success in countries like Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Austria has fueled high expectations for its launch in the United States.

The North American version is offered in the (RED) Edition, resulting from the partnership between the Italian brand and (RED). This model stands out with features such as red exterior mirror caps, LED headlights, and details on the front grille, in addition to 17” alloy wheels.

The interior features an impactful red dashboard. Available in Tuxedo Black, Glacier White, and Red by (RED) colors, each purchase of a (RED) product contributes to funds for the prevention and treatment of diseases in needy communities.

The Fiat 500e is offered at a starting price of $32,500 (€30,030.33), with the possibility of taking advantage of government tax incentives in some states. Moreover, each model includes a wallbox for charging or credits for public charging through Free2move Charge.