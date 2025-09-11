Stellantis: new hybrid for the US set to debut in Europe as well

With the many doubts still surrounding the future of electric mobility, hybrid powertrains remain the most viable option for staying within regulatory limits. This has already been acknowledged by several automakers, including Stellantis. The group born from the merger of FCA and PSA is looking at the opportunities offered by new full-hybrid technology, which will soon be featured on its mid-size and large models.

Stellantis rolls out new full-hybrid engine with 2026 Jeep Cherokee

The first model to debut with this system was presented just a few weeks ago: the new Jeep Cherokee, currently offered exclusively in the U.S. market. Under the hood sits a 1.6-liter full-hybrid engine, a four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline unit operating on the Miller cycle, producing 179 hp. Paired with two electric motors, the system delivers a combined output of 213 hp and 312 Nm of torque. The engine is equipped with a turbocharger running at 2.6 bar, liquid-cooled intake ducts, and a Hybrid Drive Control Unit that optimizes the workload between the combustion and electric components.

The 1.6-liter setup with dual electric motors represents a true full-hybrid system. Power is managed by two motor-generators with planetary gears: one starts the combustion engine, while the other can drive the Cherokee in full-electric mode at speeds up to 62 mph (100 km/h).

In hybrid mode, the combustion engine works in tandem with both electric units. One recharges the battery while the other provides additional torque to the wheels; during braking, energy recovery also feeds the battery. The compact, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 1.03 kWh and powers the air-conditioning compressor, minimizing reliance on the combustion engine for auxiliary functions.

The new Jeep Cherokee’s hybrid unit is built in the U.S., at Stellantis’ Chrysler plant in Dundee, Michigan. Given its strong performance, the 1.6 full hybrid could eventually replace similar-power hybrid systems already used in Stellantis models sold in Europe, especially since it originates from an engine developed by the former PSA engineers. According to early reports, the powertrain is also expected to feature in future Stellantis models built on the new STLA Medium platform, such as the next Citroën C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Lancia Gamma. Still, with the current volatility in the auto sector, any prediction about its rollout timeline remains uncertain.