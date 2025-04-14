Stellantis: new details emerge about the fatal accident at the Dundee plant

As we anticipated last week, a tragic accident has struck the Stellantis Dundee Engine plant in Michigan, causing the death of Ronnie Adams, a 62-year-old skilled worker. The man, a resident of Detroit, was crushed by a mechanical arm against a conveyor belt while working the night shift on the assembly line. Despite the rapid intervention of rescuers and emergency transport to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Adams did not survive his injuries.

Stellantis: cause of tragic accident at Dundee plant revealed

The accident, which occurred around 1:25 in the morning, was caused by a malfunction during plant modernization operations. Adams was part of a team involved in the $150 million restructuring of the facility, aimed at producing the new Stellantis engine family and components for electric and hybrid vehicles.

With a background as an aircraft mechanic at Delta and Northwest Airlines before joining Stellantis, Adams was respected by colleagues for his technical expertise, precision, and professionalism. His wife, Shamenia Stewart-Adams, confirmed the news on social media, asking for support and prayers for the family during this difficult time. “Our family is deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of my husband, Ronald E. Adams Sr. Please keep us lifted in your prayers as we prepare for the days ahead of us.”

The renovation project at the Dundee Engine plant, intended for the production of the new 1.6-liter turbo engine for the future Jeep Cherokee, comes at an already complex period for Stellantis, which is facing production problems due to engine shortages at its Mexican facility in Saltillo and a significant drop in share value. The company has not yet released official statements about the accident or the application of safety protocols at the time of the tragedy.