Stellantis: new CEO will meet with group executives for the first time between June 30 and July 6

New CEO Stellantis’ first meeting with management: June 30-July 6

It is rumored that the choice has already been made. Well-informed sources reveal that the entire leadership of the automotive giant has been summoned for a major strategy meeting. The appointment is at the Stellantis headquarters in Amsterdam in the indicated week. All clues seem to converge on one name: Antonio Filosa, who may soon lead the group’s future.

Filosa next helmsman of Stellantis? Strategic meeting in Amsterdam for management

Indeed, Stellantis headquarters in Amsterdam will soon host a crucial meeting for the top management of its 14 brands, from Peugeot to Jeep. The event, scheduled between June and July, will mark not only the handover to the new CEO, but also the start of a strategic review of the group’s future priorities.

But returning to Filosa’s possible appointment as CEO, we can say that this is an executive with significant experience in the U.S. market, suggesting an attempt to balance the needs of the U.S. market with the group’s European identity. The official announcement of his appointment is expected before the Amsterdam meeting. The question that remains is whether Filosa will be able to effectively unite the different brands in the Stellantis portfolio. we will see in the coming days if there are any leaks and await the agreed dates to finally know who will take over the Stellantis Group.