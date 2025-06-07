New Stellantis CEO revealed and so is his annual salary

Antonio Filosa, as announced a few days ago, has been chosen as the new CEO of Stellantis, officially succeeding Carlos Tavares, who resigned from the position on December 1st. His formal entry into the new role is scheduled for June 23rd, but according to some sources, Filosa is already exercising the functions of managing director.

Antonio Filosa: here’s how much Stellantis’ new CEO will earn

According to documents prepared for the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on July 18th, the new CEO will receive an annual salary of $1.8 million, slightly lower than the approximately $2.3 million earned by Tavares. Added to this figure are annual bonuses up to 400% of the base salary, tied to achieving financial and strategic objectives, which could bring the compensation to over $7 million per year.

Filosa will also benefit from a long-term incentive plan based on performance and the performance of Stellantis stock. In 2025, these incentives could reach 500% of the salary, with an increase up to 780% starting from 2027. Pending the maturation of such awards, the group has granted him an additional compensation of $1.2 million per year. Based on achieving the expected objectives and stock evolution, Filosa’s total compensation could reach up to $23 million per year.

In his new role, Filosa, previously head of the North America region, will have the task of leading the group’s strategy, recovering ground in the US market, and improving operational profitability. The five-year mandate is designed to ensure stability and long-term vision during a crucial phase for the automotive sector.