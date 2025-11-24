Stellantis Motorsport unveils the new Rally Cup South America

Stellantis Motorsport is accelerating its global expansion with the launch of the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup South America. This new competition is open to all drivers racing with Rally4 cars such as the Peugeot 208 Rally4, Opel Corsa Rally4 and Lancia Ypsilon Rally4. These models are already well known in national and regional championships across the continent.

Stellantis Motorsport launches the Rally Cup South America

The creation of the Rally Cup South America marks a new step in the international growth of the Stellantis Rally Cups. The format has already achieved strong results in Europe and has recently expanded into North America. Since the debut of the first Peugeot 208 Rally4 in 2020, the Rally4 models have become a key reference in their category. Today more than sixty Rally4 cars compete in South America. They race in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay, facing some of the toughest and most spectacular stages in the region. From the climbs of Peru’s Caminos del Inca to the dusty stretches of Paraguay’s Rally Transchaco, these cars have proved strong, reliable and competitive.

With the Rally Cup South America, Stellantis Motorsport wants to unite this fast-growing community and offer a platform that rewards talent regardless of nationality or budget. Entry to the cup will be free, and drivers will score points in a wide range of events. These include WRC rallies, CODASUR rounds, national championships and other major regional competitions.

At the end of the 2026 season, the top ten drivers will receive official Stellantis Motorsport prizes. These awards may include spare parts, competition vehicles or exclusive technical equipment. It is a concrete opportunity for young talents who want to grow and reach higher levels in their careers.

Didier Clément, Head of Customer Racing at Stellantis Motorsport, explained that the goal of the new cup is to increase visibility for South American drivers and strengthen a sense of unity within the rally community. Rallying already has a solid following in South America, and this initiative aims to support its long-term development through a clear and structured format.

With this new cup, Stellantis Motorsport confirms its commitment to customer racing. It also reinforces the role of Rally4 cars as leaders in their segment. Performance, reliability and accessibility remain the foundations of the category, now supported by an environment that encourages further growth across the continent.

A new phase for rallying in South America is about to begin. Driven by passion and ambition, Stellantis Motorsport is ready to play a major role in this evolution.