Mopar Mexico offers an extensive catalog of original accessories to customize the new Dodge Attitude

The launch of the new Dodge Attitude car certainly marked an important moment within the compact sedan segment. In this case, Stellantis Mexico, in close collaboration with Mopar, has decided to go much further and create an important gap with other competitors. In fact, the company is banking on giving customers the unique opportunity to be able to make their car an integral part of their personality,

The New Dodge Attitude with Mopar Accessories

Stellantis México has unveiled the new Dodge Attitude, a vehicle that, for what it will show, could certainly completely revolutionize the concept of the compact sedan. In this regard, Mopar Mexico has also stepped in to develop several accessories that will greatly help the brand’s customers create a personal badge to their cars.

Humberto Nava, Head of Mopar México, commented that Mopar knows perfectly well that vehicles are an extension of each customer’s personality. For this very reason, they came up with the idea of designing a series of accessories to help customers print their saddle. The accessories developed by Mopar Mexico will help improve the appearance and functionality of this new state-of-the-art sedan, Nava added.

Inside the accessories for the new Dodge Attitude are, premium floor mats, smart key clock, multifunctional bag, side mirror guards, safety marbles, safety film, caviar organizer, emergency kit, battery charger, tire inflator, Mopar plate carrier, crankcase protector, alerón trasero de fibra de carbono, rear and front strips. Finally, it is entirely important to point out that Mopar accessories can count with a factory warranty and are designed to fit each vehicle perfectly. Notably, it was also confirmed that Mopar offers a 3-year or 60,000 km warranty. In addition, the customer can access attractive service contracts to keep the vehicle protected. Extra warranty, which is extended by Stellantis, which is liable for it for up to 6 years or 120,000 kilometers.

2025 Dodge Attitude

Services available to those who purchase a Dodge Attitude vehicle

In addition to all Mopar accessories, a wide range of customer services are also available. Also available is a maintenance plan that is completely ideal for maintaining the care of your vehicle from the very beginning. In fact, such a program can be contracted from the time of vehicle purchase for the next 4 years, and there is also the option of having it included in the financing plan for vehicle purchase.

Dreamcard Accesorios Dodge Attitude 2025

Other services available are tire coverage, which takes care of protecting the tires from road imperfections. The coverage is for two years, provides for two tires per event and up to 2 events per year. Auxilio Vial, which means that if any problem occurs during a trip, Mopar assists you with the following services: refueling, tow truck, battery service, lock service and tire replacement. This plan comes under the warranty offered by Mopar from the date of purchase with a 3-year supervision. Likewise, if you own a Stellantis vehicle that is not covered by this service, you have the option to purchase the package and have it available for one year.