Stellantis Mexico: Jeep presents the 2025 JT Mojave special edition

The most capable and refined Jeep JT ever presents the special edition Jeep JT Mojave JOOSE 2025, limited to 50 units, based on Jeep’s rich tradition of rugged and reliable pickups: 100% Jeep. 100% Truck. The Jeep JT Mojave JOOSE 2025 boasts an unparalleled combination of rugged functionality, authentic Jeep design, open-air driving freedom, and smart features and versatility. Highlights of this special edition include the eye-catching JOOSE Orange exterior color.

The Jeep JT 2025 continues to offer Jeep’s legendary 4×4 capabilities, iconic open-air driving freedom, and smart functionality and versatility. Drawing on its authentic workhorse personality that enables a free and adventurous lifestyle, the JT embodies the desires of its loyal fan base and enthusiasts.

The Jeep JT Mojave JOOSE 2025 is available in the Mexican market at a price of $1,648,900 pesos.

Mojave = King of the Desert

The Desert Rated badge on each version of the Jeep JT Mojave JOOSE 2025 reflects unparalleled equipment that includes Dana 44 front and rear axles, a two-speed transfer case, traction control, tow hooks (two front and up to two rear), four-wheel disc brakes, three skid plates, and 32-inch minimum size tires.

A proven devourer of high-speed desert roads, the JT Mojave features the following:

Part-time Command-Trac transfer box with 2.72:1 reduction ratio

FOX 2.5-inch shocks with internal bypass and reservoirs

FOX front bumpers with hydraulic stops

1″ front suspension lift

Tru-Lok rear differential lock

Heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles with 4.10 axle ratio

17″ aluminum wheels with 33″ all-terrain tires

Orange details and tow hooks

Steel cab rails

High-performance hood with central air intake

Sports steering wheel with shift paddles

Sport seats with bolsters

Off Road+ mode with high-speed function for rear locking

To earn the Desert Rated badge, the JT Mojave is equipped with high-performance 2.5-inch FOX shocks with internal bypass, specially tuned to optimize handling, ride comfort and improve high-speed handling in sand. FOX shocks contain internal passages that allow fluid to bypass the piston through regulated ports as it travels through the suspension. The result is predictable handling in conventional off-road situations, with the ability to increase damping force in extreme riding conditions.

External reservoirs on the front and rear shocks keep the shock fluid cool, preventing fading during long, high-speed rides in the hot desert. Military-grade suspension fluid, the same used in off-road racing, maintains optimum performance even in extreme temperatures. I

FOX hydraulic front bumpers act as a pair of secondary dampers, providing additional damping force when the suspension reaches maximum compression, cushioning impacts and preventing bottoming at high speeds. They combine race-proven technology with state-of-the-art elements to deliver improved damping performance and maximum control in the last few inches of suspension travel.

The Off-Road+ mode allows riders to take the JT Mojave to the limit. A higher level of traction capability. With the touch of a button, drivers can adjust throttle, gear shift points and traction control for maximum high-speed performance on sandy terrain, as well as on rocky terrain at low speeds. The Mojave’s Off-Road+ driving mode also allows drivers to lock the rear axle at high speeds while traveling in high gears.

The Mojave’s Desert Rated badge is a natural extension of the brand’s legendary Trail Rated certification, which the brand reserves for its 4×4 models, and represents the ultimate in high-speed off-road capability and performance in desert or sandy environments.

The Desert Rated JT Mojave was developed through a series of grueling tests in five categories: ride control and stability, traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, and desert prowess.

Ride control and stability: with its innovative desert-friendly suspension, the JT Mojave tackles the roughest desert terrain with total control and uncompromising comfort.

Traction: by managing and distributing power strategically, the JT Mojave confidently tackles unpredictable surfaces such as sand, gravel or packed earth.

Ground clearance: optimized suspension travel allows the JT Mojave to overcome dunes, undulations and any other obstacle the desert can present.

Maneuverability: nimble and responsive handling allows the JT Mojave to become an extension of the driver, enabling it to quickly negotiate desert terrain and overcome steep corners.

Desert proficiency: the JT Mojave has been developed and tested to withstand the intense heat, coarse sand, gravel and intrusive dust that characterize the most rugged desert landscapes.

Engine

The Jeep JT Mojave JOOSE 2025 is equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine that delivers 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet per pound of torque and features the standard Stop-Start System (ESS). It is designed to deliver a wide range of torque with an emphasis on low-end torque, which is crucial in off-road driving, heavy hauling and towing operations. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

More than 85 advanced active and passive safety options

Safety and occupant protection were key aspects in the development of the new Jeep JT 2025, which is reflected in the more than 85 available active and passive safety features. All JT models include curtain airbags for the first and second rows of seats as standard, complementing driver and passenger front airbags and side airbags mounted on the two front seats.

Interior design with first-class elements and innovative technology

The refined interior of the Jeep JT Mojave JOOSE 2025 combines premium elements and technology with the functionality and versatility characteristic of a Jeep 4×4 vehicle. The center console features a clean, well-defined shape that complements the horizontal design of the dashboard. The dashboard is covered with new soft-touch surfaces, either fabric or polyurethane, and features contrasting decorative stitching. AMPS mounts are now relocated to the top of the dashboard.

The all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen, the largest and most advanced display ever offered on a JT, manages the award-winning fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system and is prominently positioned at the top of the center console, just above the new rectangular vent. Using FALD (Full Backlight Local Dimming) technology, it offers improved visibility, especially in open-air driving with the hood and doors up.

The exterior air vents retain their characteristic circular shape. The hands-free voice recognition system is now standard on all trims and has been improved using microphone technology.

Uconnect 5 offers operating speeds five times faster than the previous generation. Using the Android operating system and over-the-air (OTA) updates, it offers the flexibility to continually evolve the system and offer new content, features and related services. Key features include:

12.3-inch digital touchscreen (new)

Five user profiles plus a valet mode: customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels (new)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless

Fully customizable home screen with quick access to frequently used functions and one-touch operation (new)

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones (new)

The Jeep JT Mojave 2025 is well equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the move. Functionality improves for first-row passengers with the addition of two standard USB Type-C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. The JT offers a total of seven USB Type-A and Type-C ports for both rows. Standard 12-volt power outlets are distributed throughout the cabin, and an optional 115-volt AC outlet is also available to power household electronic devices with three-prong plugs.