Jeep expands Gladiator range with Dark Sky Edition

With the arrival of the new Dark Sky edition, Jeep reintroduces the Gladiator with a bold offering designed to stand out both in the urban jungle and across the most rugged terrains. In a market where open-air pickups remain a true rarity, this version adds personality and advanced features, further strengthening the identity of America’s most patriotic brand.

Jeep Gladiator Dark Sky Edition: a new special edition for the most iconic open-air pickup

Built on the Sport S trim, the Dark Sky edition enhances both the styling and equipment of the Gladiator. The aggressively sculpted hood takes inspiration from the Mojave variant, while wider fenders, gloss black bumper inserts, and exclusive decals give it a bolder, more distinctive look. For the first time, a body-colored hardtop is available, offering a more refined and practical option for buyers.

Inside, the experience is elevated by an optional package priced at $1,495. It includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, and a premium-wrapped steering wheel. Together, these features enhance comfort and safety without compromising the Gladiator’s adventurous spirit.

Off-road capability remains a cornerstone. The Dark Sky is equipped with heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles, skid plates, and a ground clearance of over 10 inches, ideal for tackling tough trails and rough terrain. When it comes to utility, the Gladiator also delivers best-in-class numbers: a maximum towing capacity of up to 7,700 lbs (approx. 3,500 kg) and a 4×4 payload rating of 1,725 lbs (around 800 kg).

Designed for those who want a pickup that’s solid yet unconventional, the Jeep Gladiator Dark Sky is now available to order and is ready to win over drivers looking for more than just the ordinary.