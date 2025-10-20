Stellantis Mexico is one of Eurofrance’s new facilities

Eurofrance is the official distributor of Stellantis brands: Jeep, Dodge, FIAT, Peugeot, and Ram.

Under the Stellantis Brand House (SBH) scheme, Eurofrance’s new facilities offer the best customer service and support experience. It has new sales rooms divided by brand, a modern Mopar service and parts workshop, and highly specialized staff. Eurofrance offers various channels of contact, both in person and through modern digital tools. Located at Av. Eugenio Garza Sada 160, Lomas del Tecnológico, San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.

Stellantis Mexico-Eurofrance with innovative Stellantis Brand Housescheme

October 16, 2025, Mexico City – As part of the renewal of the dealer network, under the innovative Stellantis Brand House scheme, Eurofrance and Stellantis Mexico held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facilities with the aim of offering customers a better sales and after-sales service experience.

Strategically located in the Lomas del Tecnológico area of San Luis Potosí, this dealer sells the following brands: Jeep, Dodge, FIAT, Peugeot, and Ram.

“It is an honor for me and the entire Stellantis Mexico team to share this historic moment with Eurofrance, led by Filiberto Herrera Andrés and Filiberto Herrera García, who have been key allies for all Stellantis brands. I am confident that this work and effort to transform into Stellantis Brand House will have a positive impact on the sales force, as well as on after-sales and customer service. With all this, we are preparing and strengthening ourselves to face the new challenges of the industry with innovative products and the best shopping experience for our customers,” said Daniel González, President and CEO of Stellantis Mexico.

Grupo Herrera has been in the automotive industry for over 80 years and has been a strategic partner in the marketing of Stellantis Mexico brands since then.