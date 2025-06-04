Stellantis may use the STLA Small platform exclusively for EVs

Stellantis could dedicate the new STLA Small platform exclusively to 100% electric models, while hybrid vehicles will continue to be based on the CMP platform, which will undergo a deep restyling. The news, reported by La Tribuna de Automoción, comes from Spain and reflects a strategy aimed at containing costs related to adapting the STLA Small for combustion engines. The decision represents a positive signal for the Stellantis plant in Madrid, which had not previously received the assignment of a new platform and could now play a central role in the production of the group’s future electric models.

Stellantis reserves STLA Small platform exclusively for electric vehicles

It’s worth remembering that the automaker had decided that new vehicle launches in our continent, starting from 2026, would be 100% zero-emission, with the goal of covering all sales in Europe by the end of 2030 and 50% in the United States. To this end, it had designed the new STLA platforms, designed exclusively for this type of technology.

However, it later realized that demand for electric vehicles was not yet sufficiently mature. Therefore, it announced that it would continue to launch internal combustion vehicles and sought to update the architecture to make it multi-energy in a second project study. However, according to the Spanish newspaper that broke the news, the automotive group, which will have Italian Antonio Filosa as new CEO starting June 23, has changed direction.

So, at the moment, the hypothesis is that, at least in the case of the STLA Small platform, this will be used exclusively for electric vehicles, while the current CMP will undergo a radical restyling to enable the creation of hybrid models with the same aesthetics as zero-emission models. This objective will be achieved using the current chassis and base, but also the rest of the bodywork of the new models. We’ll see if this news will be confirmed in the coming weeks by Stellantis.