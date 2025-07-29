Stellantis, Leasys Group: new Internal Audit Director appointed

Gaëtan Nannette brings with him extensive experience in internal audit, credit, financial control, and risk management. In his new role, he will report directly to Leasys Board of Director and functionally to Rolando D’Arco, Leasys Group CEO.



The new Internal Audit Director of the Leasys Group

Leasys, the joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility, announces the appointment of Gaëtan Nannette as its new Chief Internal Audit Officer.

Gaëtan Nannette joins Leasys from Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility, where he served as Chief Credit Officer, overseeing credit strategy and risk frameworks across multiple European markets. He has built a robust career in financial control and audit, holding progressively senior roles within the Crédit Agricole Group and developing specialized expertise in open‑banking, risk, credit business line animation and coordination, and regulatory compliance. His leadership in key initiatives demonstrates his commitment to innovation and fostering synergies across cross‑functional teams. Graduated at the École Supérieure d’Ingénieurs Paris-Est Créteil, ESIPE, he holds a master’s degree in Banking and Financial Support Services from THE CFPB- Ecole Supérieure de la Banque.

“We are pleased to welcome Gaëtan to the team. His extensive expertise and deep knowledge of audit, control, and credit risk functions make him a valuable asset to the Group. I am confident that he will play a key role in strengthening the integrity and effectiveness of our operations, fully aligned with the values of Leasys” commented Rolando D’Arco – CEO of Leasys Group.“I am honored to join this rising player in long-term rentals and lead the audit function across 11 countries. As we continue to expand, it’s crucial to support this momentum with robust processes and regulatory compliance. In this context, audit is not merely a control mechanism — it’s a strategic partner that enables sustainable performance and builds operational trust.I look forward to working closely with colleagues across the organization and actively contributing to the collective success of the company” stated Gaëtan Nannette, new Chief Internal Audit Officer of Leasys.