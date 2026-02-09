Stellantis leads the automotive market in South America

The start of 2026 confirms Stellantis’ strong presence in South America, where the group keeps leadership in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets. In January, total registrations exceeded 73,000 units and pushed market share to 21.9%. The result shows improvement compared with late 2025 and further strengthens the group’s position in the region, supported mainly by performance in Brazil and Argentina.

Stellantis starts 2026 strong and keeps leadership in South America

Brazil delivered the main contribution and remains a key market for Stellantis. The group kept first place with about 50,000 registered vehicles and a 30.6% share, up from the previous month and marking the highest level in recent months. Among the models, the Fiat Strada continued to dominate the market, confirmed its status as the best-selling vehicle and kept a wide gap over the second-ranked model.

Argentina also recorded a very positive start to the year. Stellantis reached a 30.2% share, a sharp increase compared with late 2025, and strengthened its leadership in the country. Total registrations approached 19,000 units, driven mainly by demand for the most popular models in the lineup.

In detail, the Fiat Cronos led sales in the Argentine market, followed by the Peugeot 208, while the Peugeot 2008 ranked among the best-selling models overall. These results confirm the competitiveness of the group’s offering across the main local market segments.

In Chile, Stellantis kept a stable presence among the key market players and started the year in second position. Market share reached 8.1%, up from the previous month, while registrations exceeded 2,000 units.

Overall, the early-year results confirm the strength of Stellantis’ strategy in South America, supported by a well-positioned lineup, solid demand in the main markets and a commercial presence that reinforces the group’s regional leadership.