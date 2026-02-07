Ram Rampage posts impressive results in Brazil in January 2026

2026 opens with positive signals for the Ram Rampage, the brand’s first pickup designed and produced outside North America. The model started the year with 2,112 registrations in January, the best result ever recorded in the same period since its commercial debut, confirming the strength of Ram’s proposal in the midsize pickup segment.

This performance allowed the Rampage to approach a 25% market share in its category, strengthening its presence in the market. Considering total segment sales in the first month of 2026, the model reached fourth place overall, showing growing customer interest and a particularly strong start to the year.

2025 had already marked an important year for the pickup, with around 26,000 units sold and an 8% increase compared to the previous year. The model also received several awards, including the “Os Eleitos” prize from Quatro Rodas for the second time, further consolidating its reputation in the South American market.

Thanks to these results, the Rampage maintained its position as the second player in its segment, a status confirmed by the positive trend at the beginning of 2026. The model comes in four trims, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie, and R/T, and offers two engine options. The first is a 2.2-liter turbodiesel producing 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, while the second is the 2.0 Hurricane 4 Turbo gasoline engine delivering 272 hp and 400 Nm, making the Rampage the most powerful and fastest pickup produced in South America.

Overall, the Ram brand continues to strengthen its presence in the pickup segment, moving closer to a 7% market share. In Brazil, the lineup also includes the Ram 1500, one of the most powerful gasoline pickups in the local market, along with the recently updated 2500 and 3500 models, equipped with the Cummins 6.7 High-Output turbodiesel engine producing 436 hp and 1,458 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

During the year, Ram will expand its offering with the arrival of the new Ram Dakota, introduced to the public at the 2025 Auto Show. The model marks the brand’s entry into another midsize pickup segment and will initially open for pre-orders in Warlock and Laramie trims. Both versions will use the 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 200 hp and 450 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive with 4×2 and low-range modes, a configuration designed to ensure versatility and strong capability in different usage scenarios.