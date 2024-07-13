Stellantis leads sustainable mobility in Spain with 65 electrified models

Stellantis is the first manufacturer to start production of 100 percent electric cars at all its Spanish plants. Central to its success is its wide range of 65 electrified models, ranging from quadricycles to compact commercial vehicles to sports cars, covering every market need.

Stellantis: concrete commitment to sustainable mobility in Spain with 65 electrified models

With the gradual shift to electric, Stellantis has managed to position itself as an absolute benchmark in the Spanish sustainable automotive sector. This has been achieved thanks to the variety of the range made available to customers, capable of providing for all kinds of drivers’ needs. The range consisted of as many as 65 electrified models covering every market need, starting with quadricycles, the various compact commercial vehicles and sports cars. The group’s 11 brands–Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Leapmotor, Maserati, Opel and Peugeot-are now able to offer concrete solutions for decarbonization, declined in 100% electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Stellantis is the first manufacturer to put in place 100% electric car production in all its Spanish plants in Madrid, Vigo and Zaragoza. This commitment is the key to achieving absolute leadership in completly electric commercial vehicle sales, with a 36.6% market share in the first half of 2024. In addition, the automotive group ranks in the Top 2 of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) market and in the Top 3 of the electrified vehicle market in Spain, with more than 7,500 registrations in the first six months of the year.

But it is not only the range that is Stellantis’ strong point, in fact the group also provides customers with rather comprehensive services to accompany the transition to more sustainable mobility to the fullest. Among these we certainly see the easyWallbox charging station that is made available free of charge and included with the purchase of an electrified model. Apart from this important option, of course, we also see financing arrangements and incentive programs designed specifically to make electric more accessible to all, such as the doubling of Moves III Plan aid for private customers of new vehicles starting in July 2024.

Pablo Puey, CEO of Stellantis Iberia says the group is ready for the future. He added that the 65 electrified models and the wide range of services demonstrate the great commitment to offer clean, safe and accessible mobility for all.

Stellantis has had a positive presence in Spain for more than a century, with no less than three production plants in Madrid, Vigo, and Zaragoza that currently specialize in the production of 14 100% electric models. The Zaragoza plant is equipped with numerous photovoltaic systems and also a wind power plant that ensure the group’s energy efficiency. Regarding, on the other hand, the nine brands present in the territory, namely Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel and Peugeot that will soon be joined by Lancia and Leapmotor, are testimony to the great variety and strength of its offerings.