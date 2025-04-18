Stellantis keeps WePledge promise

Parts availability and service support are prioritised, with Stellantis achieving a 90% fill rate on key components and offering courtesy vehicles if repairs take longer than 48 hours.

Stellantis WePledge Customer Care Promise

​In an ever-evolving and highly competitive automotive landscape, Stellantis is reinforcing its commitment to South African drivers through its WePledge Customer Care Promise — a bold initiative focused on building long-term trust through exceptional support and service.

“At Stellantis, we understand that buying a car is both an investment and an experience. Customers want to feel confident that their vehicle fits their lifestyle not only today, but for years to come,” says Pravin Harinarayan, After Sales Director at Stellantis. “Reliability, aftersales service, and parts availability are top-of-mind for many car buyers, and WePledge was created to address those needs directly.”

WePledge is Stellantis’ proactive commitment to providing a seamless ownership journey — built on transparency, support, and peace of mind. Here’s how:

1. Strong Warranty

Understanding warranty coverage is crucial when making a vehicle purchase. Stellantis offers an comprehensive five-year/100,000 km warranty on its full portfolio, including brands like Citroën, Peugeot, Opel, and Fiat. This comprehensive warranty covers critical components like the engine, transmission, and electrical systems, ensuring a hassle-free driving experience. With WePledge, Stellantis takes this a step further, offering additional customer support, ensuring confidence long after the vehicle leaves the showroom.

2. Parts Availability

Minimising downtime is a priority. Stellantis maintains a 90%+ parts availability rate across its six brands in South Africa, with fast-moving components like brake pads and filters being prioritised. If a required part is unavailable in country within 48 hours, WePledge guarantees that a courtesy vehicle will be provided to the customer – ensuring their mobility.

Since the programme’s launch, Stellantis has fulfilled numerous requests for critical parts, with items flown in from 13 countries in the shortest possible time.

3. Service and Repair Support

Stellantis understands that a reliable service network is key. Stellantis supports its customers through a nationwide network of approved dealers and repairers, with over 70 locations across the country. In the event of a delay, Stellantis ensures that parts are delivered quickly— offering same-day delivery in Gauteng, or within two days nationwide.

4. Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Stellantis, especially considering South Africa’s unique road-related challenges. Beyond built-in vehicle safety features, Stellantis offers 24/7 roadside assistance as part of the WePledge programme, including security detail if required. This is particularly beneficial when waiting for recovery in high-risk areas. Since the programme’s launch, Stellantis has dispatched security details, ensuring customers’ safety as time is of the essence in these situations.

The best automotive brands don’t just sell cars—they invest in their customers’ experience. Stellantis is committed to continuously enhancing its services to meet evolving customer needs, especially in response to market challenges like supply chain disruptions. WePledge is not just about covering breakdowns; it’s about ensuring that every aspect of the customer experience is exceptional. From timely repairs to proactive support, Stellantis is dedicated to putting customers first.