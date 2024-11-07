Stellantis South Africa WePledge improves ownership experience

Stellantis’ WePledge customer service promise includes a commitment to four key after-sales warranties for all passenger vehicles under warranty

All new passenger vehicles are covered by a 5-year/100,000 km warranty

Stellantis’ WePledge customer service includes a commitment to four key after-sales guarantees for all passenger vehicles under warranty. Mobility guarantee for vehicles under warranty that have been stopped for more than 48 hours at an authorized Stellantis dealership. Mobility guarantee for vehicles idle for more than 30 days at an authorized body shop due to parts availability or service delays. Security service dispatched on demand for 24-hour roadside assistance calls. The goal is to become the benchmark for customer satisfaction in the industry.

Stellantis focused on customer satisfaction

The excitement of buying a new car is short-lived when the realities of owning, driving, and maintaining take over. Stellantis understands this responsibility but does not want the excitement to end. WePledge is the answer for peace of mind and ownership satisfaction throughout the life of all Stellantis vehicle warranties.

“Although customers are at the heart of Stellantis, their satisfaction with their vehicle should be at the heart of their experience with us and our brands,” says Mike Whitfield, chief executive officer of Stellantis. “Therefore, we are committed to making that experience the best in the industry.”

WePledge’s goal

WePledge puts the customer at the center of the ownership experience, offering service commitments aimed at setting the benchmark of highest customer satisfaction in the industry. The customer service pledge extends to passenger cars for all seven brands, namely Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Abarth, the Jeep brand, PEUGEOT, Citroën, and OPEL, and goes beyond the full 5-year/100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, the first pledge. Three additional promises underscore the company’s dedication to quality assurance and customer satisfaction.

Stellantis’ promises for this customer service

These promises, firmly anchored in the commitment to deliver products and services consistently, aim to avoid disruptions in the ownership experience. The first of these guarantees mobility in a courtesy or rental vehicle for a customer whose vehicle is forced to remain at a Stellantis dealer workshop if delivery of original equipment (OE) parts or diagnosis is delayed more than 48 hours.

If a collision or major repairs are performed by an approved body shop within the warranty period, Stellantis also guarantees customers mobility if the body shop is waiting for OE parts or technical assistance beyond 30 days. Each repaired vehicle will also receive a quality control certificate to ensure that the manufacturer’s standards are met. Stellantis’ latest promise is to send a safety service on demand for any roadside assistance situation to ensure customer safety. Roadside assistance is part of the 24/7 passenger vehicle warranty.

Of course, the Stellantis WePledge Customer Care Promise is backed by the commitment of the entire organization and dealer network to service excellence at every touch point. Stellantis is committed to providing innovative, high-quality vehicles and services designed to exceed customer expectations. With a broad portfolio of trusted brands, Stellantis South Africa continues to launch customer-centric initiatives that set new standards for quality, reliability, and affordability.