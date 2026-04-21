Stellantis, Jeff Hines left the Group: another big shot is gone

Friday the 17th is usually just another day to worry about supply chains, but for Jeff Hines, it was the day the Stellantis guillotine finally dropped. After two decades of corporate loyalty, Hines was shown the door with the kind of clinical, boilerplate “thank you” from spokesperson Jodi Tinson that carries all the emotional weight of a parking ticket. No reasons, no fluff, just a cold “good luck with your future endeavors”.

Just 48 hours prior, Jeff Kommor, the man who lived and breathed US sales, suddenly discovered the joys of “retirement”. In his place? Michael Orange, a mercenary recruited directly from Hyundai.

It’s a clear signal that Antonio Filosa, the man now holding the reins after Carlos Tavares’ turbulent 2024 exit, isn’t interested in polishing the old silver. He’s bringing in outsiders to clear out the lingering scent of the Tavares era, a period characterized by a market share hemorrhage that would make a horror director blush.

Since Filosa took over, the “work-from-home” party is officially over. His January mandate forcing white-collar workers back into the office five days a week was the first warning shot. The entire organigram is vibrating with the anxiety of a precarious balance, all leading up to the May 21st strategic plan, where Filosa is expected to try and glue the broken shards of the group’s identity back together.

Hines’ departure also carries the faint of the “Windsor Betrayal”. Before he was moved to the Pro One fleet division, Hines presided over the Canadian operations. It was there that Stellantis famously broke its vows to Ottawa, moving Jeep Compass production from Ontario to Illinois and sparking a firestorm of political and labor fury. Hines left Canada shortly after that dossier became too hot to handle.

Now, even his “buffer” seat at Pro One is empty. Filosa is building a new temple, but he’s doing it by clearing the foundation of anyone who remembers how the old one was built. Whether this “new air” leads to a revival or just more empty desks remains the billion-dollar question for May.