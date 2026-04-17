Stellantis appoints a new executive to oversee U.S. sales and network performance

Michael Orange will take charge of Stellantis’ U.S. sales and network performance on April 22, reporting directly to Antonio Filosa, the group’s CEO and chief operating officer for North America. Stellantis made the move as Jeff Kommor, who has held the role until now, prepares to leave the company after more than 40 years. Kommor will stay on for a limited period to support the handover and help maintain continuity in sales operations during the transition.

Stellantis names Michael Orange to lead U.S. sales and dealer network performance

Kommor held several senior roles across the organization and helped guide the group through some of its most delicate transformation phases. Filosa described him as a constant point of reference both for the internal team and for the dealer network, praising his reliability and his ability to keep operations on track in every phase. His departure closes a four-decade chapter during which he helped shape much of the commercial approach the group maintained in North America.

Orange brings more than 30 years of automotive experience across manufacturing, finance, and retail. Until recently, he served as vice president of national sales at Hyundai Motor America, where he oversaw commercial operations across seven regional offices and the entire U.S. dealer network, working on both strategy and day-to-day sales execution. Before that, he held roles at Nissan North America, Wells Fargo Auto Finance, and First Team Auto Mall, building experience that ranges from sales planning and dealer profitability to financing and local retail operations.

Filosa described the new executive as a leader who knows how to build effective teams and connect strategic vision with strong field execution, while also improving dealer economics and the customer experience throughout the buying journey. In his new role, Orange will need to strengthen Stellantis’ commercial execution in the United States, with particular focus on retail performance, dealer relations, and market-share growth.

For Stellantis, the U.S. remains one of the most sensitive fronts in its current industrial phase, and the appointment of an executive with such a broad background across multiple sides of the business suggests the group wants to accelerate the way it manages its commercial presence in the American market.