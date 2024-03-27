Stellantis issues new recall for another Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet label error

After the early March recall involving about 36,000 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet for a label error, a new recall now affects the same models again. This time the label error, which must meet US regulations, concerns the rim size. Stellantis has to reprint stickers for 1,210 vehicles.

The two vehicles in question are produced in Italy, at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco. The error at the beginning of this month also concerned the labels, which showed an incorrect weight value for the vehicle’s capacity. The vehicles were then shipped to the United States for sale.

Stellantis became aware of the problem on February 26, when its European team was informed of a potential problem with the sticker. This required checks, which established that the label was missing important information for the US market.

The lack of information on the rim size might seem like a minor issue that does not endanger the safety of passengers and the driver. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disagrees and reports that installing the wrong size rims can increase the risk of an accident.

Fortunately, the solution is really simple. For this new recall, Stellantis will print new stickers with the correct information and, starting on May 8, will contact customers with the affected vehicles to apply the new label with the correct information. As always, this intervention will be completely free of charge for the owner.