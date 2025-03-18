Stellantis: is this the rescue plan for Maserati?

Stellantis is implementing a production reorganization strategy for Maserati, with a move aimed at optimizing its manufacturing network in Italy. The plan involves transferring the production of Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio from the current Torino Mirafiori plant to the Modena site, which is already home to the assembly of the MC20 supercar and the Trident’s headquarters.

Stellantis ready to revolutionize Maserati after recent brand difficulties

The decision is part of a broader project aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening the relationship between the automotive giant and the Italian government. The goal is to maximize plant utilization, transforming Modena into a center of excellence for high-performance luxury models.

To compensate for the reduction in Maserati production in Turin, Italy, Stellantis plans to boost production of the Fiat 500 Hybrid. The increased volumes of the electrified compact should balance the employment impact, maintaining stable activity levels at the plant.

The choice to restructure Maserati production comes at a key moment for the group. On March 19, 2025, Stellantis President John Elkann will be heard in the Italian Parliament to illustrate the company’s strategies and the future of Italian plants. Industry analysts expect that, on this occasion, further details about the national production revival plan may emerge.

According to Bloomberg, the transfer of production to Modena is part of a broader project aimed at strengthening the Maserati brand and improving the productivity of Italian factories. The brand manager, Santo Ficili, is working to relaunch the Trident after a difficult 2024, marked by a drastic decline in production, with Modena recording a 79.1% drop in production volumes, as highlighted in the union report.

In this scenario, the initiative could also represent an attempt by Stellantis to mend relations with the Italian government, after months of tensions related to the management of national production. Elkann’s hearing in the Italian Parliament will be a key opportunity to clarify the group’s vision for the country’s industrial future.