Stellantis is recalling 32,125 PHEV SUVs due to a fire risk

Stellantis is recalling 32,125 plug-in hybrid SUVs from the U.S. market to address a potential fire risk. A routine examination of customer data by the company led to an internal investigation that uncovered eight vehicle fires. All incidents occurred while the vehicles were parked and turned off, with six while connected to chargers.

Stellantis is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to this issue. The recall specifically 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs; no other Wrangler models are affected. While the vehicles can still be driven, the automotive group resulting from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe, globally led by CEO Carlos Tavares, advises owners to refrain from recharging these hybrid vehicles and to park them away from structures and other vehicles until the necessary repairs are made.

The remedy involves a software update. If a specific error code is observed, the battery will be replaced. Owners affected by the recall will be notified when they can schedule the service. Stellantis estimates that 1% of the affected vehicles may experience this issue. U.S. customers with additional questions or concerns can visit this link. The same problem affected 3,856 vehicles in Canada, and 9,249 outside of North America.

