Stellantis is losing in Europe and winning everything in Brazil

While Stellantis is busy explaining to Italian workers why there’s no bonus this year, something about losses, electric cars nobody wanted, and a strategy that aged like milk, the company is having a completely different kind of party in South America.

In Brazil, Stellantis closed February with over 53,000 units sold and a 30.2% market share. For the year so far, the group has already crossed 103,000 registered vehicles, holding a 30.4% slice of the entire Brazilian market. Not bad for a company currently in financial therapy back home.

Fiat is doing the heavy lifting, as usual. The Italian-badged brand, moved nearly 40,000 units in February alone, grabbing a 22.4% market share, up 1.4 percentage points from January. That’s Fiat’s best monthly share performance in the last twelve months. Three of the four best-selling vehicles in the entire country wear a Fiat badge. The Strada pickup sits at number one with 11,190 registrations, the Mobi takes third with 6,560 units, and the Argo rounds out fourth with 6,478. The Toro, meanwhile, is absolutely demolishing the midsize pickup segment with a 49.3% share, nearly half the segment.

Jeep is no slouch either. The Compass kept its grip on the midsize SUV crown with 4,100 February registrations and a 21.5% segment share, while the Commander posted 18% sales growth year-over-year.

The Ram Rampage logged its best-ever start to a year, with over 4,000 units sold between January and February, a 17% jump versus the same period in 2025, and a 24.3% segment share in midsize pickups. Leapmotor, the Chinese electric brand Stellantis is quietly rolling out across emerging markets, continues expanding its dealer network in Brazil.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Stellantis is not competing, it’s occupying. A 54.9% market share in February, up 7.2 percentage points year-on-year. For the full year so far, that figure sits at 53.2%, also up 6.5 points. Citroën’s Jumpy and Jumper together posted a 37% registration increase versus January. The Peugeot Expert grabbed 11.5% of the medium van segment.

Zoom out to all of South America and the picture stays just as dominant. Nearly 70,000 vehicles registered in February, a market share above 21%, and over 143,000 units year-to-date at a 21.5% continental share.