Stellantis: impressive growth in Mexico in October 2024

Stellantis in Mexico recorded sales of 7,416 units in October, up 24% compared to October 2023. Ram was the leading brand in sales. “Our recent launches have been very well received by customers, demonstrating that our products and services are well-suited to meet consumer needs and are attracting new buyers to our brands,” said Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico.

Stellantis reports strong October 2024 performance in Mexico

Regarding individual Stellantis brands, Alfa Romeo continues its positive trend with 45 units sold, marking its best October ever in Mexico. The Tonale, in particular, recorded its best commercial performance of the year.

Dodge totaled 1,291 registrations, broken down as follows: 720 units for the Attitude, with 14% growth compared to the previous year, 526 units for the Journey, and 28 for the Durango.

Fiat totaled 512 units, distributed as follows: 225 for the Pulse, 104 for the Argo, 92 for the Fastback, and 86 for the Mobi. Jeep reached 1,492 registrations, with the following distribution: 398 units for the Compass, 320 for the Renegade, 301 for the Wrangler, 222 for the Grand Cherokee, 165 for the JT, and 24 for the Wagoneer.

Excellent results also for Peugeot, which recorded its best October ever with 1,656 units. Monthly records were also set by several models: the Partner with 634 units, the Rifter with 319, the 3008 with 138, and the Manager with 88 registrations. The Expert also marked its best historical result for the month of October.

Ram totaled 2,420 units, growing 39% compared to October 2023. Monthly record for the Ram 700 with 1,081 units, while the 1200 maintains a positive trend with 863 units. The Heavy Duty with 280 registrations and the Light Duty with 189 complete the picture. A decidedly positive month for Stellantis in the Mexican market.