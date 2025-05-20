Stellantis honored by Automotive Business in Brazil

The award highlights how the company is strengthening its increasingly fair working environment

Stellantis recognition Brazil by Automotive Business

Great news for Stellantis in Brazil, which is growing more and more in this market by being a leader with many of its models. Now, comes another recognition that underscores its concrete commitment to an increasingly equitable and inclusive work environment. In fact, the company has received a prestigious award from Automotive Business specifically for significant progress in women’s participation in leadership roles.

Diversity and ESG Survey in the Automotive Sector 2025

This achievement is not accidental, but the result of an ongoing journey of developing initiatives to strengthen equity and inclusion policies and practices within Stellantis. The award is based on the official data that emerged from the “Diversity and ESG Survey in the Automotive Sector 2025,” an in-depth survey involving leading companies in the industry.

The award from Automotive Business further reinforces the direction Stellantis has taken, confirming how a focus on diversity and inclusion is a key pillar for business growth and innovation.

Stellantis stands out for its commitment to women’s advancement at the top, an achievement that has earned it an important recognition. This award underscores the company’s dedication to building a fair, inclusive and respectful work environment for all.

As stated by Massimo Cavallo, Stellantis Senior Vice President of Human Resources for South America, these awards confirm the success of initiatives to promote a more diverse business environment. At Stellantis, every professional is valued and respected, regardless of their background or identity.

Stellantis’ commitment was further sealed during the event by the signing of the “Automotive Industry Diversity and Inclusion Principles” by Brenda Sznajderhaus, D&I Director, Wellbeing and Engagement in South America. This step reinforces the path Stellantis is taking on multiple fronts related to inclusion.

Stellantis promotes inclusive leadership

The signing of this 14-point key document consolidates and strengthens the path we are already actively pursuing. This commitment extends to several key areas: promoting inclusive leadership, fostering diversity throughout the supply chain, ensuring equal pay for equal work, and building a respectful and non-discriminatory corporate culture.

We also strive to ensure equal opportunities for all, support the retention of indigenous peoples, in the sector, and maintain constant and transparent monitoring of progress. Our reach also extends to community engagement, supporting families and early childhood, and ensuring adequate representation at the top. Customer support and ongoing education and outreach complete the picture.