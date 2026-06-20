Stellantis hires back key Tesla quality executive

Kahiree Gans is leaving Tesla and returning to Stellantis. The manager, who served as Head of Quality at Elon Musk’s company in recent years, will take on the role of Vice President Global Supplier Quality Development. In this position, he will manage quality and performance across the group’s global supplier network. For Stellantis, this marks an important return, especially at a time when the group is working on new models, new platforms and an industrial structure spread across Europe, North America and several other markets.

Tesla loses key quality figure as Kahiree Gans returns to Stellantis

Gans is not a new face for the group. Before joining Tesla in 2023, he had already spent around ten years between FCA and Stellantis in areas such as powertrain engineering, production and manufacturing quality. His return therefore comes in an environment he knows well, but with a broader responsibility than in his previous roles. Supplier Quality Development does not only involve checking the finished product. It acts further upstream, managing suppliers through standards, processes, reliability and their ability to support the pace required by new industrial programmes.

For Tesla, Gans’ departure comes at a delicate moment. The company had brought him in to oversee quality during a complex phase for the Austin Gigafactory, a key plant for Cybertruck production, 4680 cell development and the new manufacturing processes planned for the brand’s future vehicles. His exit fits into a broader pattern of executive changes that, over the past two years, has seen the American carmaker lose several senior figures in strategic areas including finance, sales, production, batteries and customer experience.

It would be excessive to read the move as a sign of crisis. However, Tesla’s difficulty in retaining key figures in quality management deserves attention at a time when the company is consolidating volumes and expanding its range.

For Stellantis, on the other hand, the return of a manager with experience both inside the group and at Tesla strengthens a function that will play a crucial role in the success of upcoming launches. In an organisation with many brands and dozens of plants, supply chain reliability directly affects production timing, costs and the quality perceived by customers.

The move fits into the group’s new product offensive, where industrial efficiency and quality control at every level of the supply chain will matter as much as design or onboard technology in the next generation of models.