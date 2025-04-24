Stellantis high-performance electric motors: key figures for Alfa Romeo and Maserati platforms

Stellantis‘ electrification strategy continues to take form, and an important piece has finally emerged regarding future series production. Recently, there has been talk of hypothetical returns of the V6 for new Alfa Romeo models and completely electrified new generations. Now things are becoming clearer about the powertrains that will be available in the coming years.

Stellantis reveals the power of its (future) electric motors

The maximum power of the electric motors that the automotive giant will use for its premium and luxury brands, such as Alfa Romeo and Maserati, has been officially announced. Until now, Stellantis had only provided technical details related to the STLA Small, Medium, and Smart platforms, while leaving the specifications of the STLA Large platform, reserved for high-performance vehicles, in the shadows.

This silence has fueled doubts and speculation, especially considering anticipated models such as future electric Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio and the Maserati Folgore range. The only concrete preview was represented by the combined 600 horsepower of the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, obtained from two 250 kW motors.

Now, finally, a Stellantis engineer has lifted the veil on these powertrains, revealing that the power range covers a wide spectrum: from 70 kW up to 350 kW for a single unit, which is from 95 to 475 horsepower. This means that a dual-motor model could reach nearly 950 horsepower, provided that the battery can guarantee the necessary continuous energy delivery.

The potential is certainly there, even though the 100% electric Quadrifoglio from Alfa Romeo seems to have momentarily disappeared from the radar, while Maserati’s full-electric strategy, embodied by the Folgore models, still struggles to establish itself in the market, with rather tepid sales numbers. In any case, this announcement represents a concrete step toward the future of high-performance electric vehicles.

The new motors will be produced in Kokomo (Indiana) for the American market and from 2026 in Szentgotthárd (Hungary) for the European market, confirming Stellantis‘ global commitment to the green transition.