Stellantis: Hemi V8 6.2 and 5.7 engines won’t be retired anytime soon

After announcing that the new Dodge Charger Daytona will also launch in Europe, the automaker has confirmed its decision to keep the tradition of Hemi V8 gasoline engines alive, continuing to produce the 5.7 and 6.2-liter models even in 2025. However, as confirmed a few weeks ago, these won’t be used for the new generation of Charger. The combustion version arriving in 2025 will be equipped with a 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six engine.

Stellantis will keep the 5.7 and 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engines alive

These engines will be available on the robust Dodge Durango, particularly in the SRT Hellcat and R/T versions. The Durango SRT Hellcat, equipped with the 6.2-liter engine, is rated at an impressive 710 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful SUVs on the market.

The announcement comes alongside celebrations for Durango’s twentieth anniversary, a vehicle that has made automotive history since its debut in 2004. Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO, emphasized the importance of this continuation: “Durango and the Hemi engine form a powerful pair. That’s why we can’t not use these engines.”

Market demand played a crucial role in this decision; consumers have shown strong interest in these traditional engines. The 2025 Durango models are already available for order in the United States, and Stellantis appears intent on using this opportunity to attract old-school high-performance car enthusiasts. With many competitors shifting towards electric or hybrid powertrains, the Durango Hemi will position itself as a symbol of classic power in the Made in USA automotive landscape.

Who knows, following Carlos Tavares’ resignation as Stellantis CEO, the automotive group might decide to use the Hemi V8 engine for other powerful models from the group’s American car brands.