Stellantis halts production at six European plants amid weak demand

Stellantis will temporarily suspend production at multiple European plants due to declining demand, which has also affected models like the Alfa Romeo Tonale. In Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy, where the Tonale and Fiat Panda are assembled, lines will stop on September 29, the group announced following a meeting with unions. Another shutdown is scheduled at the Poissy plant near Paris, France, from October 13 to 31, where Opel and DS vehicles are built.

“The company is adjusting production pace at certain plants in Europe,” Stellantis said in a statement. “The goal is to align output with a struggling continental market and reduce inventories by year-end.” In addition to Italy and France, temporary stoppages are also expected in Tychy (Poland), Eisenach (Germany), and two Spanish plants, according to sources close to the matter. The company, however, declined to comment on sites beyond the two countries officially confirmed.

The group, which owns brands including Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Dodge, faces a structural overcapacity problem in Europe, worsened by competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD, able to offer vehicles at highly competitive prices. In the United States, meanwhile, Stellantis is under pressure from tariffs, increasingly fragile supply chains, and an overall drop in sales.

Last year, a recovery plan was announced for Italy, including new investments and higher production volumes. But new CEO Antonio Filosa, who took office only a few months ago, is already under pressure to deliver on those targets. The executive has called for urgent European Union intervention to support the automotive sector and will present a new industrial plan in early 2026.