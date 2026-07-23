Stellantis grows in Europe in June 2026, but trails the market as share declines

Stellantis registered more than 1.096 million vehicles across Europe during the first half of 2026, a 5.3 percent increase over the same period last year. The higher volume allowed the group to retain a 15.2 percent market share, only slightly below the 15.3 percent recorded in the first six months of 2025.

The year-to-date figures therefore show a broadly stable performance, but June paints a more complicated picture. Across the European Union, EFTA countries, and the United Kingdom, Stellantis brands registered 191,012 vehicles, once again representing 5.3 percent year-over-year growth.

Stellantis sales rise in Europe, but market share falls in June 2026

The overall market, however, expanded much faster. European registrations reached 1,407,332 vehicles in June, up 13.1 percent compared with the same month in 2025. Stellantis increased sales, but failed to keep pace with demand, causing its share of the total market to decline.

The group’s monthly share fell from 14.6 percent to 13.6 percent, a one-percentage-point drop in just 12 months. The comparison highlights why sales growth alone does not always indicate stronger performance. When the wider market grows significantly faster, a manufacturer can increase deliveries while still losing ground to competitors.

The contrast between June and the full six-month period suggests that most of the weakness emerged toward the end of the half. Stellantis remained close to last year’s market share on a cumulative basis, while the June result revealed a much wider gap between the group and the broader European market.

Stellantis still maintains a major presence in Europe thanks to its extensive portfolio of brands and models across several segments. Surpassing 1.096 million registrations in six months confirms the scale of its operations, but defending that position will depend on whether its upcoming products can keep pace with a rapidly changing market.

Asian automakers continue to expand their European lineups with rapidly updated products and aggressive pricing strategies. Stellantis must support mainstream, premium, and specialist brands at the same time while preventing overlapping models from weakening the effectiveness of its investments.

Leapmotor already contributes to the group’s overall performance through Stellantis-managed distribution. When registrations from the Chinese automaker are included, the combined European share reaches 16 percent for the first half of 2026, eight-tenths of a percentage point above the figure for Stellantis brands alone.

Leapmotor improves the headline result, but it does not change the trend seen in June. The coming months will show whether Stellantis can bring its growth back in line with the wider market and turn higher sales volumes into a recovery of lost market share.