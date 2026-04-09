Stellantis grows faster than the European market in the first quarter of 2026

Stellantis closed the first quarter of 2026 in Europe with 696,676 vehicles registered across the EU30 market, up 5 percent year over year. Its market share reached 17.5 percent and rose to 18.1 percent when Leapmotor International volumes are included. That result puts Stellantis ahead of the broader European market, which grew 3.7 percent over the same period. According to Emanuele Cappellano, Chief Operating Officer for Enlarged Europe, the figures confirm that the recovery path the group started in the second half of 2025 is now gaining strength. Stellantis was also the only automaker among Europe’s top ten to improve its market share during the quarter.

Stellantis gains market share in Europe while rivals struggle to keep pace

Italy remains the group’s strongest market. Stellantis increased sales there by 6.7 percent and clearly dominated the sales charts. The five best-selling models of the quarter were the Fiat Pandina, Jeep Avenger, Fiat Grande Panda, Citroën C3, and Leapmotor T03. The T03 also helped make Leapmotor the top-selling battery-electric brand in the Italian market.

In France, Stellantis held on to its quarterly leadership with a market share close to 31 percent and placed five models among the ten best-sellers in the country. In Germany, the group posted even stronger momentum, with sales rising 15.2 percent compared with the previous year. Market share there climbed to 12.7 percent, up 1.2 percentage points from the same period of 2025.

Overall, the quarter shows a group that is regaining traction in Europe not only in volume but also in its ability to match demand with the right products, after a period in which both areas had shown signs of weakness. The next major step will come on May 21, when Stellantis presents its new strategic plan in Detroit. That event should outline the industrial and commercial direction the group plans to follow over the next several years.