Stellantis gets revolutionary patent for EDM with winch for Jeep

Stellantis has been granted a (USPTO) revolutionary patent for an Electric Drive Module (EDM) with an integrated winch system. This integrated winch system is a dual-mode gear system. Under normal driving conditions, the electric motor provides traction to the wheels, as in any electric vehicle. But when the winch mode is activated, the system redirects motor power to a set of planetary gears that drive the winch coil.

Stellantis patent for EDM with integrated winch system

Stellantis (FCA US, LLC) has filed a patent that changes the concept of electric off-road vehicles. To tackle the toughest challenges, towing obstacles with ease it has created a revolutionary innovation; an electric motor with an integrated winch.

The idea behind this patent is as simple as it is ingenious, to integrate the winch directly into the electric motor, particularly in the off-road segment. This solution was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 25, 2024 and officially granted on January 21, 2025. Jeep, which has always been synonymous with adventure and off-road capability, is the first to benefit from this cutting-edge technology.

How the Stellantis integrated winch works

Here is how the invention of this latest patent works. It is a dual-mode transmission system. Under normal driving conditions, the electric motor provides traction to the wheels, as in any electric vehicle. The real innovation lies in the second mode, the winch mode. When the driver activates the winch mode, the gearing system redirects the electric motor’s power to a set of planetary gears. These gears, in turn, drive the winch coil, allowing the vehicle to pull itself out of difficult situations.

One of the most interesting aspects of this patent is the driving mode switching capability. Drivers will be able to switch between normal vehicle propulsion and winch activation with a simple gesture. This feature could be integrated into Jeep‘s existing drive mode selector, providing an intuitive and immediate user experience. Imagine getting stuck in mud or having to negotiate a particularly challenging rocky section: with this system, activating the winch will be really easy.

The winch that preserves Jeep style

In addition to practicality, the compact design of this system is a significant advantage. Compared to traditional winches, which require additional mounting space and can compromise the aesthetics of the vehicle, this integrated solution blends harmoniously with the vehicle. In addition, this system could help preserve angles of attack and minimize the external modifications often required to install traditional winches.

In fact, with this latest patent from Stellantis, there will be no more worries about mounting space or aesthetic modifications to the vehicle. The patent suggests clever integration of the winch coil behind the front fascia or inside the engine compartment. This solution optimizes space while also preserving the rugged aesthetics and robustness of Jeep models. In addition, the system builds on an existing electric motor, paving the way for the use of this technology in Stellantis’ ever-expanding range of electrified SUVs and trucks as well.