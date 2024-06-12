Dodge and Ram awarded in Canada at the Vincentric Best Value Awards 2024

Dodge and Ram vehicles received numerous recognitions in the 2024 Vincentric Best Value in Canada awards, announced today. The awards were led by Ram, named Best Value in Canada in the Truck Brand category for the second consecutive year and for the fourth time overall, while Ram Heavy Duty pickups took home top honors in their respective vehicle segments.

Stellantis triumphs at the 2024 Vincentric Best Value in Canada thanks to Ram and Dodge

The 2024 Ram 2500 was awarded Best Value in Canada in the 3/4-ton full-size pickup segment, for the fifth time, more than any other vehicle in its class. The 2024 Ram 3500 was awarded Best Value in Canada in the 1-ton full-size pickup segment, for the fourth time.

As part of the award process, Vincentric also identified three models with the lowest total cost of ownership in their respective classes: 2024 Ram 2500 (lowest cost to own in Canada in the 3/4-ton full-size pickup segment), 2024 Ram 3500 (lowest maintenance cost in Canada in the 1-ton pickup segment), and 2024 Dodge Durango (lowest management cost in Canada in the large SUV segment).

“Ram has demonstrated the strength of its pickup lineup by winning the Best Value Truck brand award, in addition to half of this year’s Truck category awards,” said David Wurster, president of Vincentric. “Not only do the Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups offer the best value to buyers, but they both also have the lowest cost of ownership in their class, making them an even better choice for Canadian consumers.”

Now in its thirteenth edition, the annual Vincentric Best Value in Canada Awards determines the best value in each segment using a statistical analysis that incorporates the market price and total cost of ownership of all 2024 model year vehicles.

Recall that the Dodge Durango continues to dominate its segment with proven performance and a combination of uncompromising utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing capability, safe driving dynamics and iconic style, paired with the most powerful SUV on the planet: the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcatt. The 2024 Dodge Durango lineup offers a complete menu of engine options and six distinct models: SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, 475-horsepower SRT 392, and 710-horsepower SRT Hellcat.

The Durango continues to boast best-in-class towing capacity throughout its range. For the 2024 model year, the Durango continues to offer modern exterior styling and a driver-oriented cabin. Uconnect 5, five times faster, is available on the 10.1-inch touchscreen that houses Dodge and SRT Performance Pages on select models.

The Dodge Durango is an SUV that combines the practicality of a family vehicle with the soul of a muscle car. Thanks to its three rows of seats, it can comfortably accommodate up to seven people, making it the ideal choice for those seeking space and versatility. But the Durango is not just about functionality. Under the hood, it offers a range of engines ranging from the powerful and efficient V-6 to the breathtaking performance of the SRT Hellcat version. In addition, the Durango boasts best-in-class towing capacity at every trim level.

Ram Heavy Duty is the uncompromising benchmark for durability, extreme performance, comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology that go far beyond any competitive offering. The most powerful and capable pickup in the segment offers a towing capacity of up to 16,823 kilograms and a payload capacity of 3,483 kg. Best-in-class ride and handling are achieved through an exclusive class-specific link-coil rear suspension system with optional rear air suspension. The Ram Heavy Duty relentlessly offers the highest capacities, refinement and operator comfort features in the segment.