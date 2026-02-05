Stellantis faces new delays as battery production slows EV rollout

Stellantis’ industrial plan now faces the risk of further delays due to production issues linked to electric vehicle batteries. According to Bloomberg, sources close to the group say the launch of key models could slip, including the new Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008, with delays that could reach up to eight months compared to the original schedule.

Stellantis under pressure as battery shortages disrupt production plans

Automotive Cells Company (ACC), the supplier responsible for battery production, sits at the center of the issue. At this stage, the company can equip only around 1,000 vehicles per month, a volume well below initial targets. To address the situation, ACC has brought in a team of Chinese specialists to improve manufacturing processes and reduce scrap rates. “The ramp-up is complex, but we are making progress day by day,” ACC secretary general Matthieu Hubert told Bloomberg by email, without providing further details.

ACC’s struggles unfold within an already fragile European context, where efforts to build an independent battery supply chain continue to face obstacles. In recent years, several projects have scaled back or collapsed entirely, as the case of Northvolt, previously backed by Volkswagen and BMW, clearly shows.

ACC opened its Dunkirk plant in 2023 as a joint venture between Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, and TotalEnergies, presenting it as a cornerstone of France’s industrial battery strategy. These delays arrive at a sensitive moment, as CEO Antonio Filosa carries out a deep review of the group’s priorities.

That strategic reassessment has already led Stellantis to drop some electric projects, including the Ram 1500 REV, and to slow down plug-in hybrid development in North America. As a result, the group may need fewer new gigafactories overall. Within this scenario, Stellantis is also considering scaling back certain battery joint ventures, although it has not made any final decisions yet.

At the same time, the group continues to diversify its partners across the global supply chain. Stellantis maintains active agreements in Canada with LG Energy Solution, in the United States with Samsung SDI, and in Spain with CATL, aiming to reduce risk and secure production continuity in the coming years.