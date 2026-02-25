Stellantis expands warranty to 15 years on Chrysler 200 MultiAir to close court case

A class action lawsuit in the United States involving thousands of Chrysler 200 owners against Stellantis over the handling of the MultiAir engine warranty is now nearing its conclusion. On December 2, a U.S. court approved a preliminary settlement between the parties, covering vehicles produced between 2015 and 2017 and sold in eleven states, including California, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Stellantis settles Chrysler 200 MultiAir class action with extended warranty

The dispute focused on the classification of certain engine components, particularly the MultiAir actuator and parts of the fuel injectors. According to the plaintiffs, these elements should have been categorized as emissions-related components, a seemingly technical distinction with direct financial implications. For vehicles certified as PZEV, this classification provides extended warranty coverage, and many owners ended up paying out of pocket for repairs they believed should have been covered.

The first lawsuit dates back to December 2021, followed by a second in August 2022 that expanded the scope of the claims. After more than two years of legal proceedings, the agreement requires Stellantis to extend coverage for parts and labor related to failures of the MultiAir actuator and fuel injectors up to 15 years or 150,000 miles from the first registration. This represents substantial protection, well beyond the original warranty standards.

Owners who have already paid for these types of repairs may request full reimbursement by submitting the required documentation, including proof of repair, vehicle identification number, personal details and workshop information. Once claims are verified, reimbursements will be issued by check.

The agreement also includes compensation of up to $7,500 for each of the class action representatives and approximately $980,000 in total legal fees for the law firms that represented the owners. For Stellantis, this marks a concrete step toward closing a long and complex case. For affected owners, it means stronger warranty protection on a vehicle many continue to rely on every day.