Stellantis expands Opel, Peugeot and Citroen brands in Mpumalanga

This expansion continues to strengthen Stellantis’ commitment to making these iconic brands more accessible to customers, offering a seamless and convenient experience. Stellantis announces the expansion of its multifranchise dealer network with the introduction of Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands at a new McCarthy Kunene in eMalahleni (formerly Witbank), Mpumalanga.

Stellantis expansion its multifranchise dealer network in Mpumalanga

McCarthy Kunene is already home to the FIAT and Jeep brands. The expansion continues to bolster dealer representation across Mpumalanga in support of Stellantis’ ambitious plans as one of the largest importers in the South African motor industry.

Bidvest McCarthy is one of the country’s largest and most-respected motor retailers, with a trading history going back more than 100 years. McCarthy offers leading passenger car, SUV, and truck brands under the automotive pillar of Bidvest Group Limited.

Mike Whitfield’ words

Stellantis dealers meet the highest standards, providing customers with an unparalleled sales and aftersales experience. “We’re excited to be expanding our relationship with the Bidvest McCarthy. This partnership not only broadens our reach but also enhances our ability to offer exceptional service to our customers,” said Mike Whitfield, Managing Director of Stellantis South Africa. “By bringing the Opel, PEUGEOT, and Citroën brands closer to our customers in Mpumalanga, we are making these outstanding brands and their products more accessible.”

McCarthy Kunene is committed to Stellantis’ Customer Care Pledge, which includes a 5-year/100,000km warranty, a mobility guarantee for vehicles under warranty that require more than 48 hours at the dealership or 30 days at an approved repairer, and optional security detail for roadside assistance. These benefits ensure peace of mind and an exceptional ownership experience.

Visit McCarthy Kunene at the corner of OR Tambo Road and Steenkamp Street, eMalahleni and enjoy comfortable waiting areas with complimentary WiFi and refreshments. Stay updated with the latest news and offers at www.mccarthy.co.za, follow them on Facebook, or contact them on 013 692 5010 for more information.