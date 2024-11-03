SAF – Stellantis Expands Fiat and Jeep Availability in Eastern Cape through Meyers Motors

This expansion continues to strengthen Stellantis’ commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences by making these renowned brands more accessible across the region.

Stellantis announces the expansion of its multifranchise dealer network in the Eastern Cape, with the introduction of the iconic Fiat and Jeep brands at Meyers Motors in East London in the Eastern Cape

With a legacy dating back to 1931, the Meyers Motors Group has firmly established itself as a trusted name in the Eastern Cape. Meyers Motors is already home to Opel, PEUGEOT, and Citroën dealerships in the group.

FIAT and Jeep in Stellantis portfolio at Meyers Motors in East London in the Eastern Cape

The inclusion of Fiat and Jeep in their portfolio further strengthens their position as a comprehensive automotive destination, now offering an even broader range of Stellantis brands across its outlets in East London, King Williams Town, Queenstown, and Mthatha.

“The expansion in the Eastern Cape is a significant milestone in Stellantis’ growth strategy within South Africa. By reinforcing our dealer network, we continue to position Stellantis as a leading player in the automotive industry, committed to delivering quality and innovation to our customers.” said Mike Whitfield, Managing Director of Stellantis South Africa.

“We’re pleased to deepen our collaboration with Meyers Motors. This expansion not only broadens our footprint but ensures that our customers in the Eastern Cape have enhanced access to the superior service and product excellence synonymous with the FIAT and Jeep brands,” said Mike Whitfield, Managing Director of Stellantis South Africa.

Meyers Motors’ adherence to Stellantis’ Customer Care Pledge guarantees that every customer enjoys peace of mind with a 5-year/100,000km warranty, comprehensive mobility guarantees, and optional security details for roadside assistance. These services are designed to provide an unmatched ownership experience.

This expansion of FIAT and Jeep at Meyers Motors further strengthens Stellantis’ dealer network in South Africa, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and service for customers in the Eastern Cape. With the inclusion of these iconic brands, Stellantis continues its growth trajectory in the region, setting its position as a major player in the automotive sector.

Meyers Motors is located at the corner of Bonza Bay Road and the N6 in Motor City East London and offers comfortable waiting areas with complimentary WiFi and refreshments. information on the latest news and offers can be found at http://www.meyersmotors.co.za.