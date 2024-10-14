Stellantis employees can now buy more company shares

Just today, Monday, October 14, 2024, came another confirmation of the Stellantis Group and demonstration of its commitment to employees. Stellantis has indeed launched the second phase of its ambitious “Shares to Win” program. This latest initiative has been a great success since its first implementation. The program builds on the success of the first wave launched in late 2023 in France and Italy. Now, with the expansion put in place, it offers more than 230,000 employees worldwide the opportunity to become shareholders in the company, thus sharing in its successes and achievements.

“Shares to Win” reaches almost the entire world for Stellantis

In an official Stellantis statement released just today Monday, October 14, the company launched the second wave of “Shares to Win” in 18 countries, reaching almost all Stellantis employees worldwide (more than 230,000). Based on the success (22 percent of eligible employees participated; 4.4 million shares subscribed) of the first wave of its “Shares to Win” employee share purchase plan launched in late 2023 in France and Italy, nearly all eligible Stellantis employees can now subscribe to the “Shares to Win” employee share purchase plan between Nov. 5 and Nov. 14, 2024, up to a total of 14 million shares.

“Shares to Win” basically offers employees the opportunity to become shareholders in Stellantis on preferential terms. Among the most important conditions are the following. Meanwhile, importantly, there is no minimum subscription amount or only one share subscribed (depending on the country). In addition, there is a 20 percent discount on the reference share price (equal to the average closing price of the Stellantis share on the Milan Stock Exchange between September 30 and October 25, 2024). Finally, a matching contribution of 100 percent of the personal amount invested – up to a maximum of 1,000 euros – will also be available (except for the United States, for which the matching contribution of 100 percent of the personal amount invested is up to $1,000).

Improving outlook for the coming years

Xavier Chéreau, Chief HR & Transformation Officer at Stellantis, confirmed that there is a strong belief. That is, that when colleagues who work to build the company also become shareholders in the company, both the employees and the company benefit greatly. He himself also added that the share purchase program greatly helps employees develop a greater sense of ownership and belonging to the company. It also demonstrates Stellantis’ great commitment to sharing its performance with employees. There is no denying that this strategy is particularly beneficial to both parties. So the company benefits on the part of the employees, who invest in higher quality work by being an integral part of the company’s capital. The employees, on the other hand, are particularly keen on things always going well so that they can secure satisfactory quotas.

Currently, employees hold 1.8 percent of Stellantis’ capital. The second wave of this incentive program aims to increase this share to 5 percent in the coming years. Since its creation in early 2021, Stellantis has committed to engaging its employees in company performance as part of the “Care” pillar outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 plan.