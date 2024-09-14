Stellantis employees Wild Wheels at Work car show

Obviously, most of the workers in the Stellantis automotive group are characterized by a strong passion for motors. One demonstration of this love of four wheels is the annual celebration of the “Wild Wheels at Work” event. Held this year, the event transformed the famous Alfa Romeo and Maserati North America headquarters into a veritable open-air museum.

Stellantis Wild Wheels at Work, a showcase for employees’ vehicles

So what specifically is this event that Stellantis organizes? Wild Wheels at Work is a gathering held annually, during which employees of the multinational company Stellantis bring their personal vehicles directly to the workplace, with the aim of showing them off to all their colleagues and exchanging opinions. It is for all intents and purposes a large car show, but one that is particularly personalized and characterized by pure passion. In fact, each vehicle that is put on display at the event fully respects the history of its owner.

During the course of the event, as anticipated, employees showcase their vehicles, which can deal with either classic cars, SUVs, sports models, and even strictly customized cars. Often, prizes are also awarded for those who own the most beautiful cars, that is, the most original cars that have an original and significant history. Finally, contests are also run, live music made available, and even good food.

Therefore, ranging from vintage muscle cars to modern SUVs and even innovative concepts, this year’s exhibition offered a truly comprehensive fleet of vehicles, rich in the history and technology that belong to Stellantis. The participating employees, who obviously come from every business sector, shared their vehicles with great pride and passion, shedding light on a passion that unites everyone, starting from the worker to the engineer.



Jeep stands out among all the cars

The American brand Jeep, has undoubtedly deserved its own chapter during this event.In fact, the numerous concepts presented at the Easter Jeep Safari, including the “Low Down” Wrangler, the Wrangler Birdcage, and the Gladiator Rubicon High Top, managed to steal the show over all participants. All of these prototype cars, were equipped with the latest Jeep Performance Parts (JPP), which stand to represent a particularly optimistic future for the off-road industry, thanks to the continuous efforts being put in place by the brand to always push its own limits, and consequently, those of mobility in general.

The Wild Wheels at Work event is not only celebrated for the passion of motoring. In fact, it is also structured in a way that gives much value to the valuable heritage of Stellantis. The former Walter P. Chrysler Museum, now the home of Alfa Romeo and Maserati in North America, presents itself perfectly for an event of such caliber, combining factors of the past and future in one facility.

We may conclude that this initiative is very important for corporate culture, as the event accentuates the importance of passion for the world of motors, involving employees, without whom no corporate results and goals could be achieved. Another important factor is innovation, as all concepts that are presented anticipate the future moves of the brand in question. In addition, it increases engagement with events of this caliber, since the Wild Wheels at Work, also means strengthening employees’ sense of belonging to the company, creating an always positive work environment. Finally, it also under the marketing aspect, as the event produces a lot of visibility and stimulates interests for Stellantis brands, retaining regular customers and approaching new ones. Below we leave a video posted by The Mopar Junkie on YouTube