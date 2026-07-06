Fiat Strada hits record milestone with 900,000 units produced in six years

Fiat has built more than 900,000 Strada units in Brazil in just six years since the launch of the current generation. The compact pickup also confirms its status as Brazil’s best-selling vehicle for the fifth year in a row, after closing 2025 with 156,786 registrations and already passing 80,000 units in the first five months of 2026.

Fiat Strada passes 900,000 units in Brazil as sales keep rising

The compact pickup has sold in Brazil since 1998 and has gone through a deep evolution. Over time, it moved from a purely professional work vehicle to a model that can also meet the needs of family mobility. Fiat introduced the extended cab in 1999 and the double cab in 2009, progressively widening the Strada’s target audience. However, the decisive turning point came in 2020, when the new generation arrived with four doors and five seats. That layout brought the Strada closer to conventional passenger cars without compromising its practical nature.

From a mechanical point of view, the most important update of recent years came in 2023 with the T200 Flex turbo engine, which delivers up to 130 hp and 200 Nm of torque. In 2021, the Strada had already become the first pickup in its category to offer a CVT automatic transmission. Fiat also added electronic stability control, a multimedia system with connectivity, and improved safety equipment, gradually reducing the gap between the Strada and more traditional car segments.

The current Brazilian range includes Cabine Plus configurations, with a payload of up to 720 kg and a 1,354-liter cargo bed, and double-cab versions that offer up to 650 kg of payload and 844 liters of cargo volume. Both versions can tow up to 400 kg. Details such as the ten hooks in the cargo bed for securing loads reflect a design approach shaped around everyday use. This partly explains why professionals and families both choose the model when they need a versatile vehicle for very different situations.

Fiat Strada has won 40 awards over the last five years and has expanded its commercial presence to Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, securing overall leadership in the South American pickup market. The 900,000-unit production milestone highlights Fiat’s ability to keep the model competitive in Brazil, where the Strada has evolved with changing demand and moved from a work tool to a first car for a growing number of buyers.