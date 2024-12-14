Stellantis: dealer optimism returns in the US with leadership change

There seems to be a somewhat lighter atmosphere at Stellantis now. The mood within the North American division has certainly undergone a dramatic change since former CEO Carlos Tavares resigned two weeks ago. According to employees and dealers interviewed by Business Insider, the corporate climate is decidedly more positive, fueled by the speed with which Chairman John Elkann and his executive committee took control of the situation.

In these first weeks, the advisory committee led by Elkann has initiated important changes, including bringing back key figures like Tim Kuniskis, a longtime Dodge and Ram executive, who has returned to lead the Ram brand. Additionally, Jeff Kommor, previously moved to a commercial sales role, has been reinstated as head of sales in the United States, a move welcomed enthusiastically by dealers.

Elkann, supported by a group of current and former Stellantis executives, is working to rebuild trust with employees and dealers, marking the end of controversial initiatives like “Project Darwin.” This cost-cutting policy, championed by Tavares, had generated internal discontent, with layoffs and unwelcome suggestions to find work elsewhere. Elkann has reassured workers by declaring that Stellantis “will survive” and is committed to revitalizing the company.

The leadership change already appears to be yielding results: Stellantis shares have increased by 12% in these two weeks, reflecting renewed investor optimism. Among the committee’s priorities is improving relations with the U.S. dealers association, which had deteriorated under Tavares’ management.

The reorganization at Stellantis has led to the creation of a top team dubbed by many as an “elite squad,” composed of strategic figures like Kuniskis, Kommor, and Antonio Filosa, appointed as new COO and head of the Jeep brand. Dealers view this new era with confidence, with Kevin Farrish, president of the dealer body, describing the changes as “a sign of commitment to a true renaissance.”