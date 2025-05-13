Stellantis could soon introduce Full Hybrid engines

Citroën, Peugeot and DS Automobiles, the French brands of the Stellantis group, are undergoing a transformation towards electromobility. Today, their engine offerings are dominated by mild hybrid gasoline units (MHEV), with power ranging between 110 and 145 HP, and plug-in hybrid variants (PHEV), which offer higher power but with greater costs and complexity. However, one solution is missing: Full Hybrid variants. It’s unclear if Stellantis has any plans to fill this gap, offering a simpler and more accessible alternative for consumers looking for a complete and convenient hybrid option.

Stellantis‘ mild hybrid systems, with 48-volt technology, offer fuel savings and emissions reduction, in addition to allowing low-speed driving with reduced consumption. However, for some motorists, this technology is not enough, as they desire more performant and versatile solutions. The PHEV variants, while being more powerful and efficient, present high costs, greater complexity, and the need for recharging via a power outlet, an obstacle for those living in areas without adequate infrastructure.

In this context, the competition has been able to propose more suitable solutions. Renault and Dacia, for example, now offer a 1.8 Full Hybrid (E-Tech) drivetrain, available in 155 HP and 160 HP versions, with unofficial rumors also anticipating a 185 HP version. This system, which allows driving in fully electric mode without the need for external recharging, perfectly responds to the needs of those who desire a complete hybrid vehicle. The combination of ease of use and functionality allows customers to reduce consumption without having to change their habits, representing a very interesting solution for a wide user base.

The question worth asking is whether Stellantis is working on its own Full Hybrid unit or not. If so, the secrecy would be truly maximal. In fact, as of now, there have been no leaks, plans, or announcements regarding this. Perhaps they are waiting for the appointment of a new CEO who, according to the latest rumors, could be Antonio Filosa. One could hypothesize that such technology could be developed on the 1.6 PureTech engine, but for now, these are just speculations. However, this gap, especially in the context of competition and fleet market needs, should be filled.