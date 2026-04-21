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Stellantis could replace troubled compact gasoline engines with Firefly units

Francesco Armenio
Francesco Armenio
April 21, 2026
Stellantis may expand Firefly engines in Europe as it looks for a more durable alternative to troubled wet-belt gasoline units.
stellantis firefly engines

Stellantis may turn to Firefly engines as it looks beyond the PureTech era

stellantis puretech

Firefly engines would not represent a technological novelty for Stellantis. The group already uses this engine family in various forms and markets across brands such as Fiat and Jeep, alongside the later GSE Turbo evolutions. Compared with a wet timing belt, a timing chain generally carries a stronger reputation for long-term durability. If Stellantis were to expand these engines in Europe, the move could help the company close the most problematic chapter of the PureTech era and rebuild trust with customers who have become deeply wary on this front.

According to the same source, a larger role for Firefly engines in Stellantis’ European strategy would also shift part of the group’s technical center of gravity away from powertrains inherited from the PSA side and toward engines originally developed within Fiat, with Italian and Brazilian engineering roots. That change would at least partly reshape the internal balance between the two historical sides of Stellantis when it comes to combustion powertrains.

stellantis puretech

Even so, any European expansion would require major updates in order to meet future Euro 7 standards. Reports have already mentioned possible 48-volt mild-hybrid architectures, electrified dual-clutch transmissions, and broader efficiency improvements. Without those changes, Firefly engines in their current form would likely struggle to meet the regulatory requirements expected in the coming years.