Stellantis could launch a new Ram SUV in the U.S.

The news of Stellantis‘ mega investment in the United States has drawn great attention in recent days, with over $13 billion earmarked over the next four years for the relaunch of the group’s activities in the American market. This is a strategic move with which CEO Antonio Filosa intends to strengthen the industrial presence of the giant born from the merger between PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, confirming the crucial importance of the USA in the group’s global plans.

Among the most interesting developments emerging from this plan is a new large SUV, which according to rumors will be produced at the Stellantis Warren plant in Michigan. Reports from the United States speak of a project linked to the Ram brand, which would mark the brand’s return to the full-size SUV segment after more than twenty years.

Stellantis plans new Ram SUV for Warren plant with ICE and REEV powertrains by 2028

According to MoparInsiders, during a recent internal meeting, Filosa reportedly showed some confidential slides depicting what appeared to all intents and purposes to be a Ram-branded SUV. The news was confirmed indirectly by Stellantis, which announced a $100 million investment specifically for the Warren plant, intended to produce from 2028 a new SUV with internal combustion engine (ICE) and a REEV (Range Extended Electric Vehicle) version with extended electric range.

The project, which should generate over 900 new jobs, represents one of the most significant expansions in the Ram lineup, traditionally focused on pickups and commercial vehicles. Early technical information suggests that the future model will be built on the same body-on-frame platform as the Jeep Wagoneer and will offer Hurricane twin-turbo I6 and HEMI V8 engines, in addition to the aforementioned electrified REEV variant.

Capable of towing over 10,000 pounds, the new Ram SUV will aim to combine power, comfort and premium technology, challenging rivals like Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition. It is not excluded that it could also revive the historic Ramcharger name, an icon of American tradition from the ’80s and ’90s.

With this project, Stellantis aims to further consolidate its position in the United States, combining the Ram brand tradition with the transition to electrification. If this truly is the mysterious model mentioned in the billion-dollar investment statement, we will find out with the next official update to the industrial plan scheduled for 2025.