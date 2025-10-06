Jeep reportedly plans to end the Wagoneer name in 2026

After months of rumors and reports from dealerships, it now seems certain: Jeep will eliminate the ‘Wagoneer‘ name from its lineup. According to internal sources, production of the standard model will end with the 2025 model year, making way, starting in 2026, for a single luxury line identified by the Grand Wagoneer brand.

Jeep to drop Wagoneer name in 2026, keep only Grand Wagoneer in luxury SUV lineup

The decision is part of the brand’s strategy to simplify its offering and strengthen the perception of the Grand Wagoneer as the true flagship of the SUV lineup. In private briefings with dealers, Jeep reportedly explained that the future generation of the model will cover the current price range and trim levels of the Wagoneer, thus avoiding internal overlaps between the two nameplates.

Since 2021 Jeep has offered a dual offering: the Wagoneer, a full-size SUV with a premium setup, and the Grand Wagoneer, designed as a luxury alternative. However, the distinction between the two has never been entirely clear to customers, many of whom have preferred to go directly for the more exclusive model or wait for promotions on the base version.

With the new 2026 Grand Wagoneer, Jeep will adopt a design language inspired by the electric Wagoneer S, with thinner LED headlights, a more aerodynamic front grille profile, and a full-width light bar on the rear. These modifications will make the SUV more modern and efficient, without sacrificing its unmistakable road presence.

2025 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer

Under the hood will continue to be the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane I6 engine, but a return of a HEMI V8 engine is not ruled out, a possibility evoked by Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf during the presentation of the new Cherokee. Production of the 2026 Grand Wagoneer will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 at the Stellantis Warren (Michigan) plant, where current models are also assembled.

With a clearer brand identity, renewed design and simplified lineup, Jeep aims to consolidate the role of the Grand Wagoneer as the benchmark full-size SUV, a symbol of luxury and American tradition reinterpreted in a modern key.