Stellantis continues to grow in Europe in the first 5 months of 2024

Stellantis has recorded sales growth in the EU29 region during the January-May 2024 period. The automotive group increased registrations of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by 1.8% compared to the same period last year. This positive result allowed Stellantis to gain a market share of 18.5%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to the share held throughout 2023.

Stellantis, so far the 2024 sales are more than positive in Europe

Stellantis confirms itself as an undisputed protagonist of the European automotive market, maintaining leadership in France, Italy and Portugal in the first five months of 2024. In May, the group also conquered first place in Spain, thanks to a 7.2% increase in sales. Since the beginning of the year, Stellantis has recorded significant growth in sales volumes in several European countries.

In France, registrations increased by 3%, while in the United Kingdom growth was 4.3%. Spain and Portugal saw an increase of 0.3% and 11.2% respectively. But it is in Germany that Stellantis achieved the most important result, with a jump of almost 22% in sales and a market share that reached 13.6%. Other European countries such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland and Slovenia also contributed to Stellantis’ success, recording double-digit growth.

Stellantis continues to strengthen its position in key European markets. In France, the group holds a 31% market share and four of its models are in the top ten best-selling cars: the Peugeot 208 and 308, the Peugeot 2008 and the Citroën C3. Stellantis also confirms itself as the market leader in Italy, with a 33.4% share in the first five months of 2024. In May, five of the group’s models entered the ranking of the ten best-selling cars: Fiat Panda, Citroën C3, Lancia Ypsilon, Jeep Avenger and Opel Corsa. In Germany, Stellantis recorded significant growth in registrations in May, with Peugeot marking +60% and Opel +33%. DS Automobiles and Citroën also achieved positive results, with increases of 28.8% and 14% respectively.

Stellantis proves to be a leader also in the commercial vehicle sector thanks to its Pro One division. Since the beginning of 2024, the group has maintained a market share of over 29%, a result obtained thanks to a 7% increase in sales volumes compared to the same period of the previous year. The positive performance of Stellantis Pro One is reflected throughout Europe, with particularly brilliant results in Germany. In the German market, sales increased by over 35% and the market share recorded a significant leap forward of 3.4 percentage points.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis’ Enlarged Europe region, stated: “Our results underline the excellent performance of our diversified product range, including our BEVs. It is well received by customers who appreciate the design, performance and driving pleasure. Stellantis Pro One maintains its long-standing leadership position in the commercial vehicle sector with flexible driving solutions for professionals. We are committed to leveraging brand synergies and improving unique selling points, always aiming for the top position”.

Despite a declining electric vehicle market, Stellantis achieved a 13.8% market share in the EU29 region. In France, electric vehicle sales volumes grew by 56%, reaching a 37.9% market share. The best-selling models in the country were the Peugeot e-208 and the Fiat 500e. Stellantis also recorded a positive performance in Poland in the first months of 2024, with a 9.4% market share, an increase of 0.8 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Stellantis is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable mobility also in the used car sector, expanding its electric vehicle offerings. This strategy has led to a significant 140% increase in the volume of low-emission vehicles (LEVs) compared to 2023. Sales growth has been recorded in several European countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom, where low-emission vehicles now account for over 20% of total sales.